Kevin Von Erich applies The Iron Claw on Jake Hager during Rampage

Kevin Von Erich made his presence felt during Rampage last night and delivered The Iron Claw to Jake Hager after a six-man tag team match which also involved his two sons Ross and Marshall.

Following the conclusion of the match, the action continued with the heels – Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Jake Hager – getting the upper hand. As the Von Erichs, Cassidy and Danhausen fought back, Kevin Von Erich came down and Danhausen directed Von Erich to take out Hager.

Von Erich entered the ring and applied The Iron Claw on Jake Hager to a huge pop from the crowd. Jericho went crazy on commentary, screaming, “No! Disqualify him! Disqualify him,” even though the match was already over.

It was super over with the Arlington crowd as expected and then they gave the Von Erichs a standing ovation. Cassidy then put his sunglasses on Kevin to end the segment.

