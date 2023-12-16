Hayes and Owens move on in the U.S. title #1 contender tournament

NXT’s Carmelo Hayes and Kevin Owens advanced in the United States title #1 contender tournament last night on Smackdown after they beat Grayson Waller and Austin Theory respectively.

Hayes and Owens will now meet for the first time on next week’s broadcast in the semi final match. Bobby Lashley vs Santos Escobar is the other semi final.

The winners of the two semi final matches will take on each other in the final tournament match, currently scheduled for the January 5 episode of Smackdown live from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The winner will receive a United States title match against champion Logan Paul.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

