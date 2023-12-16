Dreamwave Wrestling Announces New All-Women Promotion Uprising

Dreamwave Wrestling announced today that they are starting their a new all-women’s promotion called Uprising: Women Athletes. The news follows Dreamwave’s all-women Uprising show on December 8th.

Dreamwave’s announcement is below.

This past weekend Dreamwave Wrestling held it’s first ever all women’s event, “Uprising” before a sold out crowd and amazing numbers on our exclusive broadcast partner, IWTV.

The show was a perfect example of a “proof of concept”. We gave the talent a platform to do their thing, and the result was one of the best Dreamwave events of all time.

In my opinion, there is a dire need for more well ran and safe shows, that give opportunities to women athletes. I believe the Dreamwave brand has built up a lot of trust and goodwill with both our performers and fans.

Therefore, I feel that LaSalle is the place for those shows.

This is not an announcement of another all women’s show for Dreamwave. This is the announcement of an all women’s company.

I’m excited to announce that Dreamwave Anniversary IX weekend, will feature the debut of Uprising: Women Athletes.

Yes, for those wondering, that is an intentional homage to Shimmer, the best to ever do it.

We are going to start with three events in 2024, all wrapped around Dreamwave events. The schedule will expand in 2025.

The Dreamwave Women’s Championship, will be the main championship in Uprising: Women Athletes and will travel between both Uprising and Dreamwave. For those wondering, women performers will still be featured in Dreamwave as well.

Thank you wrestling fans and remember, tix for Uprising: Women Athletes 2, go on sale February 12th, 2024 at 10 am Central on http://dwtix.net!

For your convenience, I have included the 2024 Uprising schedule and social media info below.

My Best Always

