Bandido has a second surgery on his wrist
Bandido has had his second successful wrist surgery. He thought he was cleared from the first one, but complications of it not healing correctly requires Bandido to get a second surgery.
2nd surgery was successfull In first place a wanna say thank you to God for always keep with me! To @AEW workers and fans!! who always support me!! and in a very special mention @TonyKhan for all the attentions that he’ve had to me and my family THANK YOU VERY MUCH pic.twitter.com/mC1knyAHJ9
— Bandido🔫🌵 (@bandidowrestler) December 16, 2023