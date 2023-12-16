Bandido has a second surgery on his wrist

Dec 16, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Bandido has had his second successful wrist surgery. He thought he was cleared from the first one, but complications of it not healing correctly requires Bandido to get a second surgery.

