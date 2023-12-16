AEW News and Notes
Notes on Tony Khan’s comments last night at the ROH press conference:
-Khan says All In 2024 is approaching $5M in ticket sales.
-Revolution approaching $1M in ticket sales.
-“Safe bet” there will be a Continental Classic again next year.
-He calls Final Battle on HonorClub a huge success. He didn’t mention a subscriber number.
-On television deal with WBD, he said both sides are doing their due diligence.
-People in wrestling spend a lot of time on Twitter and even when things are great for AEW there are people saying there’s a problem.
-This led into him mentioning the difference for All In 2023 between drop count (72,265) and announced ticket sales (81,035) is a normal percentage and similar to the difference for NFL attendance.
credit: Brandon Thurston