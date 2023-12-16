AEW Collision Dec 16 2023



AEW Collision – Winter is Coming

December 16, 2023

Live From: Garland, Texas

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuiness and Kevin Kelly

Eddie Kingston says if he loses he will lose his belts so he won’t lose to Daniel Garcia, Garcia says he will win, Claudio says he wants to win against Andrade for attacking a BCC member, Andrade says Claudio is next, Brody King says he needs to get through Danielson to survive, Danielson says he needs to win, Cassidy says he has a title match tonight.

We are live on Collision.

Match 1: Continental Classic Blue League Match

Claudio Castagnoli Vs Andrade El Idolo

Match starts with a tie up in the middle of the ring, Shoulder tackle by Idolo, then a run at Claudio by Idolo blocked by Claudio, European uppercut by Claudio, Tranquilo by Andrade in the rope, then Andrade sends Claudio to the outside, and then Claudio back in with a short clothesline, Andrade climbs to top and nails a cross body for a two count, Claudio trips Idolo but no avail for Big Swing, Claudio sends Idolo into the corner and then a kick, inside out kick by Idolo on Claudio, then Andrade goes for over rope launch but is met with a uppercut from Claudio, uppercut by Claudio in the corner then in opposite corner again, two dragon screw leg screw whip by Idolo.

Claudio sends Idolo to the outside, Idolo sent into the announce table, Claudio with a DDT in the ring on Idolo, Claudio with a chin lock on Idolo, Back elbow by Idolo and then reversed and one by Claudio, forearm lariat, Scoop slam twice by Idolo on Claudio, Idolo goes for a rollup but is caught in BIG SWING and then goes for a sharp shooter in the middle of the ring, Andrade reverses it into a Figure 4, but Claudio gets to the bottom rope to break the hold, both men on the top rope brawling, then a avalanche powerbomb of the top rope for a two count, running knees by Idolo in the corner for a two count. Andrade exposes turnbuckle, then a suplex by Andrade countered into two amigo suplexes, then a big boot by Idolo, then a pump kick response, then another kick by Claudio blocked with a back elbow and Idolo goes for a fall and gets a two count, Idolo goes for a hammerlock on exposed turnbuckle but is dropped by Claudio, referee returns pad and then a DDT for the win by Claudio Castagnoli.

Winner via Pinfall Claudio Castagnoli

Match 2: Women’s Division Singles Match

Abadon Vs Jazmin Allure

Abadon in control of Allure and a suplex, axe kick and then a Black Dalia kick for the win.

Winner via Pinfall Abadon

After the match lights go out, Julia Hart appears in the ring, Julia puts the belt on the floor and Abadon attacks Julia Hart and a running knee to Julia Hart, Skye Blue appears and stares down Abadon then Skye Blue looks at Abadon and then attacks her and Julia Hart and Skye Blue double teams Abadon in the ring till Thunder Rosa leaves commentary and helps Abadon, Thunder Rosa offers her hand and Abadon shakes her hand.

