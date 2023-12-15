Tony Khan touts success of Winter Is Coming

On Thursday, it was revealed that last night’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite finished #1 in cable, with its viewership numbers and key demo numbers both seeing increases from the previous week.

AEW Dynamite (12/13/2023) was the #1 televised show on cable last night with over 845,000 viewers.

Tony Khan has since taken to social media to tout the success of Winter Is Coming before teasing next week’s programming, which will be the promotion’s annual Holiday Bash television specials. Khan writes:

Thank you all who watched #AEWDynamite last night! Thanks to your support, Dynamite was Wednesday’s #1 show on cable! I thought that it was a great show last night, and we have a huge Holiday Bash Dynamite next Wed +a huge weekend with #AEWRampage Tomorrow + #AEWCollision Sat!

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

