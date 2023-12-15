TNA announces Hard to Kill PPV main event, AJ Styles update

– PWInsider reports AJ Styles is expected to return tonight at SmackDown. WWE will be taping two episodes at this event due to the upcoming holiday break.

– Just announced:

BREAKING: @SuperChrisSabin will defend the X-Division Championship against KUSHIDA and @vikingo_aaa at TNA #HardToKill LIVE on PPV on January 13 from the Palms in Las Vegas. Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/xnu2ERrYoO pic.twitter.com/X3zj7kOVUx — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 15, 2023

