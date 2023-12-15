The latest DLC for AEW Fight Forever revealed

AEW Games took to social media on Thursday to announce that the latest DLC for Fight Forever has dropped, tweeting out:

“Beat The Elite DLC has arrived in #AEWFightForever! In the new, highly competitive Beat the Elite gameplay mode, Fight Forever players will face 10 random #AEW talents. The last match will always be against a wrestler from The Elite. Win all 10 matches & you’ll be rewarded with in-game cosmetic items! Beat The Elite is available now on XBOX, PlayStation & PC! Nintendo Switch to follow. You can also get the Beat The Elite DLC as part of the Season Pass 2! Get the Beat The Elite DLC today.”

The last pack reported for the second season of DLC for AEW Fight Forever will be Toni Storm.

Unfortunately, it appears to only be The Outcasts version and not Timeless Toni Storm.

If there is any additional DLC remaining in this season two pass, it has yet to be discovered or announced.

