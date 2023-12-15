Roman Reigns returns tonight for double Smackdown tapings in Green Bay

For the first time in a month and a half, the Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will be back on WWE television tonight on Smackdown live from Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Reigns will be flanked by his cousins Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa along with Paul Heyman as the build towards the Royal Rumble starts and his opponent potentially steps up.

Two matches in the United States title #1 contender tournament will also take place, with Kevin Owens vs Austin Theory and Grayson Waller against former NXT champion Carmelo Hayes.

The December 22 episode of Smackdown will also be taped tonight so it’s going to be a rather long night for those in attendance.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

