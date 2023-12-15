ROH Final Battle 2023 live on HonorClub tonight
Live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, Ring of Honor presents Final Battle 2023 live on the HonorClub streaming service. The full card is as follows:
Athena vs Billie Starkz for the ROH Women’s title; Dalton Castle vs Komander vs Kyle Fletcher vs Lee Johnson vs Lee Moriarty vs mystery entrant in the Survival of the Fittest finals for the vacant ROH TV title; Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona vs Shane Haste, Kosei Fujita, and Bad Dude Tito in a six-man tag team match for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team titles; El Hijo del Vikingo vs Black Taurus for the AAA Mega title; Wheeler Yuta vs Tom Lawlor for the ROH Pure title; Ethan Page vs Tony Nese in an I quit match; Keith Lee vs Shane Taylor; FTR and Mark Briscoe vs Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli in a Jay Briscoe Memorial Fight Without Honor; and The Von Erichs vs Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum in the pre-show.
An ROH HonorClub subscription is required to watch the show and that costs $9.99 for a month. The show starts at 7PM ET and will be available at WatchROH.com.