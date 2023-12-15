Revolution 2024 ticket sales off to a great start

Dec 15, 2023 - by Colin Vassallo

Tickets for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view next March are now available for purchase and fans have responded positively to it, with over 7,000 tickets being moved in the first 24 hours.

The show will feature Sting’s last match and will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina. The arena is currently set up for just over 9,000 seats according to @WrestleTix but it could expand to way more than that if demand is there.

The reasonable prices have definitely helped move a lot of tickets for this show, with tickets starting at $25. Ringside seats are priced at $2,400 and marketed as platinum tickets. Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.com.

