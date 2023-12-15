More details on Liv Morgan’s arrest, suspended by WWE

Further details on Liv Morgan’s arrest;

Morgan was arrested at 6:30PM yesterday evening after a sherriff’s deputy saw the yellow jeep she was operating crossing over the white and yellow lines of a County Road.

According to the arrest report, when a Sumter County Deputy approached Morgan’s vehicle “the odor of marijuana was detected.”

Found inside Morgan’s vehicle was a “small plastic bag containing marijuana” and a vape pen that held “an oil-like substance.” That substance was later tested to be marijuana.

Morgan has already bonded out and was released last night.

WWE has suspended Morgan for 30 days for violation of talent wellness policy.

