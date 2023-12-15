Cody Rhodes believes MJF will eventually join WWE one day

Appearing on the Michael Kay Show on the YES Network, WWE’s Cody Rhodes said that he thinks that MJF will one day come to WWE but does not know when that will be.

Rhodes said that he’s seen his friend bulk up in muscle over the past year or so, something which would help if he one day he has to stand in the ring across the likes of Drew McIntyre or Brock Lesnar.

Cody said that MJF was one of his recruits and the most he’s excited about, citing his potential, personality, and professionalism.

“Watching him grow physically it seems like maybe he knows where his future lies,” Cody said.

But asked when that will be, Cody replied, “Your guess is as good as mine. I never bother about him about it because I just want to remain the friends we’ve become today.”

