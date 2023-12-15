AEW Rampage *SPOILERS* for tonight

After tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the December 15th edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results courtesy of PWInsider.com and Jerry James…

*Orange Cassidy & Marshall and Ross Von Erich defeated Jake Hager & Matt Menard & Angelo Parker after Marshall pinned Parker. Hager and friends attacked after the bell. Danhausen tried to help but was grabbed. Kevin Von Erich came to the ring and used The Iron Claw on Hager.

*Kyle Fletcher & Powerhouse Hobbs and defeated Hunter Grey and Paul Titan. Don Callis cut a promo saying that all the fans want to know about is The Golden Jets when the Don Callis Family are the ones who are winning their matches faster than anyone else in AEW history. He said fear made Jericho and Omega becomes a team. They can run but they cannot hide. Going forward, Don Callis Rules will mean any two members of the team can beat the Golden Jets.

*Anna Jay defeated Red Velvet via submission after Matt Menard distracted her.

advanced premiere of the iron claw in arlington, tx #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/mFD18gLRnN — cerena (@kasamangcerena) December 14, 2023

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

