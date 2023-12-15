AEW News and Notes

– According to Fightful Select, there’s expected to be some sort of update on the AEW Devil angle shortly.

– Just announced:

TOMORROW, Friday 12/15#ROHFinalBattle Zero Hour

Dallas Metroplex https://t.co/520ivBM0yA

7pm ET/6pm CT The Von Erichs vs The Outrunners Ahead of their AEW debut on Friday #AEWRampage,@MarshallVonEric/@RossVonErich will fight the Youngest Men Alive at Final Battle TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/nyq0wXDd6y — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 15, 2023

– Quick update on Darby Allin:

Allin is getting prepared for his journey to Mount Everest. Seeds are getting planted for Allin to enjoy this amazing adventure. Darby should be due back weeks before Sting’s last match which is at AEW Revolution on Sunday March 3rd, 2024.

– AEW is officially partnering with Toys for Tots.

TK announced that the company will partner with Jazwares and Toys for Tots; the last week of the AEW Continental Classic tournament matches will be known as AEW’s Tournament For Tots, with over $1 million of toys going to kids this holiday season.

This is not the first time the company has raised money for a cause in 2023. They previously held Fight for the Fallen in August. Proceeds went to Maui Food Bank following the wildfires in Maui.

