12/15/23 AEW Rampage: Winter is Coming Recap

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Arlington, Texas.

—

Match #1 – Trios Tag Team Match: Angelo Parker, Jake Hager, and Matt Menard vs. Orange Cassidy and The Von Erichs (Marshall Von Erich and Ross Von Erich) (w/Danhausen)

Parker and Ross start the match with a lock-up, and Parker backs him into the ropes. Ross comes back with a take down and applies a wrist-lock. Parker turns it into a wrist-lock of his own, but Ross delivers a dropkick into the corner. Ross delivers a running boot and a low dropkick, and then Marshall tags in. Marshall delivers a dropkick to Parker, and then Menard tags in. Marshall drops Menard with a back elbow and follows with an elbow drop. Hager tags in, as does Cassidy. Hager throws Cassidy into the corners, but Cassidy comes back for a sunset flip. Hager holds on and puts Cassidy up top. Cassidy puts his hands in his pockets and delivers a dropkick to Hager. Cassidy follows with a DDT, but Menard comes in with a clothesline. Menard and Parker double-team Cassidy and Hager goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cassidy gets free of Hager and makes the tag to Marshall. Marshall delivers shots to Parker and Menard, and then delivers corner clotheslines to both of them. Marshall dropkicks Parker to the floor, but Menard delivers a shot from behind. Ross comes in and delivers knee to Menard in the corner. Marshall follows with a clothesline, and then Ross delivers a PK. Hager comes back in and drops both Von Erichs with shots, but Cassidy drops Hager with Stundog Millionaire. The Von Erichs dropkick Hager to the floor, and then Menard gets sent to the outside as well. Parker gets a couple of roll-ups for two counts on Marshall, but Marshall gets a roll-up for the pin fall on Parker.

Winners: Orange Cassidy and The Von Erichs

-After the match, Hager, Menard, and Parker beat down Cassidy and The Von Erichs, but Danhausen gets into the ring and tries to curse them. Parker and Menard grab him and Hager goes for the purple hat, but Kevin Von Erich makes his way to the ring. The Von Erichs lock Parker and Menard in Iron Claws, and then Cassidy drops Hager with an Orange Punch. Kevin locks Hager in the Iron Claw, and then Cassidy, Danhausen, and The Von Erichs celebrate in the ring.

—

Footage of Jay Lethal and Mark Briscoe after their matches on Dynamite airs. Lethal is with his group, and Briscoe wonders why Lethal is still hanging out with them. Lethal tells his group he has it from here and sends them away. Briscoe says there is nothing on the line and nothing to lose when they have a match on Dynamite next week. Lethal says they will fight for honor, and Briscoe agrees.

—

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: The Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher and Powerhouse Hobbs) (w/Don Callis) vs. Hunter Grey and Paul Titan

Fletcher and Hobbs attack the guys as the bell rings. Fletcher delivers shots to Titan in the corner and tags in Hobbs. Hobbs and Fletcher double-team Titan and Hobbs slams him with a spine-buster. Fletcher knocks Grey to the outside as Hobbs drops Titan with the World’s Most Dangerous Slam for the pin fall.

Winners: The Don Callis Family

-After the match, Callis talks about Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. Callis says his team has won their matches faster than any team in the history of the company, but all anyone want to talk about is the team of Jericho and Omega. Callis says Jericho and Omega came together out of fear of what the Callis Family has done to them. Callis tells Jericho and Omega can run, but they can’t hide in the tag team division. Callis says he is introducing the Don Callis Family Rules, which means any two of his family can beat the Golden Jets at any time and that they will do whatever they want from this point forward. Fletcher and Hobbs hold Grey up for Callis, who drops him with a right hand.

—

Footage of Ruby Soho and Saraya from after Soho’s match on Dynamite airs. Soho says she is pulled in so many different directions that she doesn’t know what’s best for her anymore. Saraya says Soho needs her, but Soho says she has helped Saraya since she has been back. Soho tells Saraya if she thinks she can do it, she can go beat Riho on her own.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Anna Jay vs. Red Velvet

They lock up and shove each other away a few times. Jay offers a handshake and goes for the Dangerous Jay Kick, but Velvet counters and gets a roll-up for a two count. Jay gets a roll-up of her own, and then they exchange roll-ups. Velvet takes Jay down and chokes her with her boot in the corner. Jay comes back with a forearm shot and knocks her to the floor. Jay wraps Velvet around the ring post and gets her back into the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Jay drives her knee into Velvet’s back. Velvet stomps on Jay’s foot to break the hold, but Jay drops her with a suplex. Velvet comes back with a suplex of her own and drops Jay with a few back elbows. Velvet drops Jay with a leg lariat and delivers double knees against the ropes. Velvet goes for a corkscrew kick, but Jay dodges it and slams Velvet down. Jay goes for the cover, but Velvet kicks out as Matt Menard comes to ringside. Velvet gets a roll-up for a two count, and then drops Jay with a clothesline. Menard gets on the apron and Velvet knocks him down as Jay dodges her. Jay applies the Queen Slayer and Velvet taps out.

Winner: Anna Jay

—

Footage of the confrontation between Adam Page and Samoa Joe and Page being laid out and smashed through a car windshield at the end of Dynamite airs.

—

Match #4 – Trios Tag Team Match: Action Andretti and Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) vs. El Hijo del Vikingo, Komander, and Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes)

Dante and Komander start the match. Dante drops Komander with a right hand, but Komander comes back with a hurricanrana. Komander kicks Dante away, but Dante comes back with an enzuigiri. Dante delivers a shot to Vikingo, as well, and then dodges Komander as he comes through the ropes. Dante leaps back into the ring as Komander comes abck in under the ropes. Dante trips Komander up and gets a roll-up for a one count, and then they slap hands. Andretti and Vikingo tag in and Vikingo goes for a hurricanrana. Andretti lands on his feet and comes off the ropes, but Vikingo catches him. Andretti dodges a kick and they share a fist bump. Darius and Penta tag in and exchange chops. Darius drops Penta with an arm-drag and a dropkick, but Penta comes back with a thrust kick. Darius delivers an uppercut, but Penta takes him down with a pair of Slingblades. Komander and Vikingo send Dante and Andretti to the outside, and then they and Penta take Andretti and Top Flight out with dives over the top as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Vikingo drops Top Flight with a double arm-drag and tags in Penta. Penta delivers shots to Andretti and Top Flight, and then drops Top Flight with a double DDT. Komander tags in and takes Andretti down with a springboard DDT. Dante delivers a knee strike to Komander, and then Vikingo delivers a knee strike to Dante. Vikingo kicks Dante in the head and connects with a leg drop from the top Darius comes in and slams Vinkingo down, but Penta comes in and delivers a few kicks to Darius. Penta slams Darius down, and then Andretti drops Penta with a springboard back elbow. Komander slams Andretti down, and then Dante takes Komander down with an elbow strike. Dante and Komander exchange shots on the apron, but Penta drops Dante with the Lung Blower. Andretti drops Penta with a Death Valley Driver, and then Komander sends Andretti to the floor with a hurricanrana.

Darius slams Komander on the apron, and then Vikingo drops Darius with a Code Red on the apron. Dante monkey flips Vikingo on the apron, and then Penta slams Dante with a Destroyer on the apron. Andretti and Penta get into the ring and exchange chops. Darius and Vikingo join in, and then Dante and Komander do as well. All six men exchange chops and shots, and then exchange superkicks as well. They all kick up and deliver knee strikes as well. Andretti and Darius get sent to the floor, but they come back in and drop Penta and Vikingo with Spanish Flies. Andretti and Top Flight triple-team Komander with a spike slam and Dante gets the pin fall.

Winners: Action Andretti and Top Flight

-After the match, all six men shake hands and share hugs as the show comes to a close.

—

Announced for tomorrow night’s Collision: Winter is Coming:

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Blue League Match: Andrade El Idolo vs. Claudio Castagnoli

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Blue League Match: Brody King vs. Bryan Danielson

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Blue League Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Eddie Kingston

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite: Holiday Bash:

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Gold League Match: Jay Lethal vs. Mark Briscoe

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Gold League Match: Jay White vs. Jon Moxley

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Gold League Match: Rush vs. Swerve Strickland

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

