WWE News and Notes

– Cody Rhodes will face Nakamura in a Bull Rope match, December 26 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

– AJ Lee left WWE shortly after CM Punk, and she hasn’t been back. She also didn’t show up in AEW, but now that Punk is back in WWE, the rumor mill is churning about her. AJ Lee’s possible WWE return. It appears that isn’t off the table at this point, because she seemingly enjoyed her time with WOW Women of Wrestling, and many WWE Superstars would love to have her back.

– Drew McIntyre (via The Bump):

“When it comes to CM Punk, I obviously recognize that he’s big for our business. He is a huge name, he draws a lot of eyeballs to the product, that’s very clear. You can just look at the numbers. I’m a bigger-picture person. I tend to use my criminology degree and look beyond all reasonable doubt, look at the evidence. I’m not going to go into great details right now, because it’s not the time, but what I said on ‘Raw’ is true. There are so few people on the current WWE roster that have been on the same roster as him for years and years.

I signed when I was 22. I was on TV in 2007. I was around that person, I know that person, I know what he’s like. I’m aware it’s cool and does big numbers and that’s awesome for right now, but, we’re going to wait and see. I’ve got stories, I’m going to keep them to myself for now, and in the future, if we cross paths, I’m not the same guy I was back in 2010. I’m a lot bigger, smarter, more experienced, and I will drop his ass.”

– While speaking with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Braun Strowman was asked about who’s next for him once he returns from injury. The Monster Among Monsters made it clear that he wants a piece of Roman Reigns, vowing never to be done with The Tribal Chief. I’m never finished with Roman Reigns. He is my arch nemesis and my greatest rivalry of my career, and hopefully one of these days I’ll get back in there and get these hands on The Tribal Chief.

