Update on the media rights for WWE”s Raw

WBD appears to be back on the table as a suitor for WWE’s Monday Night RAW media rights and it seems CM Punk is the reason.

It’s been previously reported that WBD turned down a pitch from Nick Khan in October. But it appears CM Punk’s addition to WWE RAW may have swayed WBD into a different direction.

WBD and WWE are said to have had a meeting recently. Presumably regarding the rights to air Monday Night RAW.

Before worrying about AEW’s place on WBD networks. Consider that WWE’s new deal with CW to air NXT allows CW to air other wrestling shows. So its quite possible Endeavor doesn’t care about exclusivity as much as WWE has in the past.

Amazon Prime, Disney and USA Network are also still in the running.

Source: Wrestling Observer Radio

