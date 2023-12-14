TNA announces the return of El Hijo del Vikingo

Dec 14, 2023 - by staff

Impact Wrestling has announced that at TNA Hard to Kill will have the return of El Hijo del Vikingo. He will also be at the Snake Eyes tapings the following day.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Terri

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal