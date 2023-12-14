TNA announces the return of El Hijo del Vikingo

Impact Wrestling has announced that at TNA Hard to Kill will have the return of El Hijo del Vikingo. He will also be at the Snake Eyes tapings the following day.

BREAKING: The electrifying @vikingo_aaa makes his return to TNA at #HardToKill & #SnakeEyes on January 13 & 14 at the Palms in Las Vegas!

Get tickets HERE:

🎟️ Hard to Kill: https://t.co/xnu2ERrYoO

🎟️ Snake Eyes: https://t.co/uIMNT4ffq6 pic.twitter.com/k0emm1M3Wj

— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 15, 2023