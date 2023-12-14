Tickets for Smackdown and Backlash in France to go on sale on January 12

Tickets for the Smackdown and WWE Backlash premium live event in Lyon, France will go on sale on Friday, January 12, 2024.

Only combo tickets will be available for sale at the beginning and it’s highly likely that most, if not all, will sell out pretty quick considering the demand there is for these two shows.

An exclusive pre-sale will be held a few days before and you can register your interest at https://www.wwe.com/backlash-2024-presale to receive the pre-sale code.

Smackdown and Backlash, to be held on May 3 and May 4 respectively, will emanate from the LDLC Aren. It’s the first WWE PLE ever from the country of France.

Les billets combinés pour #SmackDown et #WWEBacklash France depuis la @LDLC_Arena de Lyon-Décines, seront disponibles le Vendredi 12 Janvier 2024! Inscrivez-vous maintenant pour recevoir une offre exclusive de pré-ventes 👉 https://t.co/j5OB4bk2SP pic.twitter.com/pRTeDNvMhF — WWE France (@WWEFrance) December 14, 2023

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

