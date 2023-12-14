Ross and Marshall Von Erich to wrestle on AEW Rampage

Ross and Marshall Von Erich, the two sons of Kevin Von Erich, will be wrestling on tomorrow’s Rampage.

All three appeared last night on Dynamite live from Arlington, Texas in a backstage segment when Orange Cassidy, the AEW International champion, barged in and asked if Ross and Marshall would be up to tag team for a six-man tag match on Rampage.

Cassidy and The Von Erichs will be taking on Jake Hager, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker in the match which was taped later in the evening.

This is the first time that Ross and Marshall will step inside an AEW ring. Their last match was last month at River City Wrestling’s The Iron Claw event in San Antonio.

