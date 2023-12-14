Rhea Ripley and Dom Mysterio in Perth for Elimination Chamber media

WWE Women’s World champion Rhea Ripley and former NXT North American champion Dominic Mysterio are currently in Perth, Australia doing several media rounds for WWE ahead of Elimination Chamber Perth.

The WWE duo are on hand to continue to try and push tickets for the Elimination Chamber premium live event from Optus Stadium on February 24. Over 35,000 tickets have already been sold for the show but this is a massive stadium that holds way more than that.

After selling thousands of tickets at exuberant prices, WWE has lowered most of the remaining seats hoping for a faster sell. Tickets now start at AU $71.30 each plus fees for the bleacher section in to 500 level. The majority of tickets remaining are on the floor which carry a much higher price.

Elimination Chamber will be the first of three – so far – premium live events taking place overseas, with Backlash in France following in May and Bash in Berlin in August.

