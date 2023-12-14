Photo of CM Punk at the WWE PC, Kushida on why he signed with TNA
– KUSHIDA (via the Battleground podcast):
“One of the reasons I chose TNA is because of my good friends Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin. These two men influenced my life. We are all signed to same company. I can’t believe it. I’m so excited for the next year.”
– CM Punk training at the Performance Center with Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez.
Wrestling dad and annoying sister that I can’t stand. Miss you mother @TheAJMendez pic.twitter.com/GSJhsUN8ce
— Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) December 14, 2023