Photo of CM Punk at the WWE PC, Kushida on why he signed with TNA

Dec 14, 2023 - by staff

– KUSHIDA (via the Battleground podcast):

“One of the reasons I chose TNA is because of my good friends Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin. These two men influenced my life. We are all signed to same company. I can’t believe it. I’m so excited for the next year.”

CM Punk training at the Performance Center with Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez.

