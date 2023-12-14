NXT rating for 12/12/2023

The Deadline fallout of episode of NXT drew 678,000 viewers this week, up 52,000 viewers from the prior week and their best number in a month. The show drew a 0.18 rating in 18-49, down 0.01 from last week, and placed #6 on the top 50 cable chart for the night.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

Click here for the 2023 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

