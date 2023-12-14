Individual tickets for WM 40 weekend events start pre-sale today

The pre-sale for individual tickets for Smackdown and Hall of Fame, NXT: Stand & Deliver, and Monday Night Raw during WrestleMania weekend kicked off today on Ticketmaster.com using the code WFC.

All three events will be held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Hall of Fame is on the same ticket as Smackdown.

Not much tickets remain for Smackdown and Raw, with floor seats being the bulk of available seats for both shows. Those floor seats cost $350 plus fees and the cheapest tickets available are $85 plus fees in the 200 section. As expected, NXT has more tickets available and those start from $20 for the 200 section. Floor seats for NXT start from $75.

It remains unclear how much extra tickets are being held for tomorrow’s general public on-sale but considering that thousands of tickets were sold as a combo, it’s likely not much will be left for tomorrow.

All shows will have no set and just an entrance way, the first time for WrestleMania weekend events. This allowed the full use of the Wells Fargo Center.

