Impact Wrestling, Hidden Gems Report

Tonight’s Impact Wrestling features matches from the past year that have not aired on tv. Check back for ongoing results.

Samuray Del Sol defeated Alan Angels with a neckbreaker and pin. MK Ultra (Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly) defeated Gisele Shaw and Savanah Evans (with Jai Vidal) after MK Ultra double teamed Evans with a piledriver. PCO defeated Deaner in a Street Fight after OVE overtook The Design and PCO delivered a moonsault to Deaner and got the pin. Dango and Bravo VS Dreamer and Channing Decker ended when Dreamer DDT’d Bravo and got the pin. Vikingo will make his return to TNA on January 13th and 14th at the Hard to Kill and Snake Eyes live events in Las Vegas. Josh Alexander VS Will Ospreay is announced for the Snake Eyes Event as well. Taylor Wilde VS Deonna Purrazzo resulted in a Purrazzo win after a Queen’s Gambit. Josh Alexander defeated Yuya Uemura in Yuya’s farewell match in Impact Wrestling after C4 spike and pin.

