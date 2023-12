Eddie Edwards has signed with TNA Wrestling.

Happy and proud to continue being a part of @IMPACTWRESTLING /TNA

This has been and will continue to be my home as long as I am able to do this

Amazing product

And more importantly

We have an amazing locker room with people who truly care about each other

Thank you ! https://t.co/IQdYg2v5P7

— Edward Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) December 14, 2023