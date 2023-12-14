Chris Jericho mentions former WWE star during AEW Dynamite

Dec 14, 2023 - by James Walsh

During the “Winter is Coming” edition of AEW Dynamite, AEW tag team champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill (formerly Big Cass) had a verbal confrontation with Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. A title match was made for the 2023 Worlds End PPV and the two sides took shots at each other.

At one point, Jericho referred to Starks as a “better dressed and less charismatic” version of Enzo Amore. Enzo was Bill’s tag team partner in WWE.

