Chris Jericho mentions former WWE star during AEW Dynamite

During the “Winter is Coming” edition of AEW Dynamite, AEW tag team champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill (formerly Big Cass) had a verbal confrontation with Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. A title match was made for the 2023 Worlds End PPV and the two sides took shots at each other.

At one point, Jericho referred to Starks as a “better dressed and less charismatic” version of Enzo Amore. Enzo was Bill’s tag team partner in WWE.

