Adam Copeland attended the New York premiere of Disney’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art yesterday.

Copeland has a recurring role in this Disney+ series as Ares, the arrogant and daring god of war. It is scheduled to drop on the streaming service on December 20.

The Rated-R Superstar looked pretty dapper in a red suit and black shirt and you can see photos from the premiere below.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email