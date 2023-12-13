Winter Is Coming Dynamite live tonight on TBS

Dynamite tonight is the Winter Is Coming episode and will feature a total of four Continental Classic tournament matches.

Three matches from the Gold League will take place including Jon Moxley vs Swerve Strickland which is likely to main event the show, Jay White vs Mark Briscoe, and Rush vs Jay Lethal. In the Blue League, there will also be Brody King vs Andrade El Idolo, with both men still undefeated.

Also scheduled for tonight are Roderick Strong vs Adam Page and Riho takes on Ruby Soho.

Plus, Kevin Von Erich and his two sons Ross and Marshall will be appearing on the show as the event is being held in Dallas, Texas and will be doing some cross-promotion for The Iron Claw movie.

