Tony Khan has considered vacating the Ring of Honor tag titles

During media call before ROH Final Battle 2023, Khan explained that he has considered the option of vacating the Ring Of Honor Tag titles.

However, he also noted that it is important to both Adam Cole and MJF to lose the championships in a more honorable manner

Khan stated, “That’s definitely something to look at at some point. It’s something MJF said was important to him and Cole, was to try and maintain the belts to when Cole gets back. Obviously, it’s been a long road to recovery from a bad injury, but we’re all excited about having Adam Cole back in AEW as soon as he can come back. They are a great tag team for any company and certainly have been a huge part of AEW this year and a big success for us. With Adam Cole and MJF being champions, I think certainly that is something to consider.”

