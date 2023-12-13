Teddy Hart update

Teddy Hart will have a court hearing tomorrow on the charges against him for ecstacy possession and more.

PWInsider reports that the hearing will take place on Thursday morning at 8:30 AM in Titusville, Florida. The date is listed as a mandatory appearance on Hart’s behalf for “Early Resolution,” a division that identifies potential candidates for early plea deals

As previously reported, Hart was arrested back on July 15th in Florida and charged with the third degree felonies of possession of MDMA (ecstacy) and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Hart’s defense had requested an October date during a hearing in September but during a subsequent hearing last Thursday, they asked for the December court date so the delay is a request from his legal team.

