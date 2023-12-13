Raw rating for 12/11/2023

Facing two NFL games which drew a combined audience of nearly 20 million viewers, Monday Night Raw this week drew 1,466,000 viewers, down 66,000 viewers from the prior week.

The show started with 1,536,000 viewers in the first hour and then increased to 1,544,000 viewers in the second hour, but the third hour killed the show dropping to just 1,320,000 viewers. This was the least-watched third hour of Raw since September 18.

Raw was #4, #5, and #7 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demo, with 0.49, 0.49, and 0.42 ratings respectively for an average of 0.46, down 0.03 from the previous week. (Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

Click here for the 2023 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

