Punk/Rollins segment on Raw destroys all other quarter hours in viewership

In quarterly hour ratings released by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the CM Punk and Seth Rollins in-ring segment outdrew all segment in terms of total viewership and 18-49 demo.

The fifth quarter with Punk and Rollins drew 1,881,000 viewers, more than the average of the whole show, and 300,000 more than its nearest quarter, which was the opening one with Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso. The segment between the two also had 814,000 viewers in 18-49, the highest-rated quarter of the night in that demo.

Raw’s third hour dragged the whole number down, with Cody Rhodes vs Shinsuke Nakamura closing the night with just 1,255,000 viewers.

