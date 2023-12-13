Notes on CM Punk, Ruby Soho, Cardona vs. EC3, and JYD

– Ruby Soho: “AEW is my home and will forever be my home”

“As far as which company I’m gonna go to, I think that’s pretty clear because I love this place, AEW is my home and will forever be my home. Currently, my destination is a little unknown. There is a lot going on right now. Saraya is feeling some type of way. I have some guy that is trying to ‘court me.’ I don’t know what’s happening right now with me. I’m gonna have to start doing what’s best for me and I’m getting pulled in a lot of directions.”

– Matt Cardona will face EC3 in an NWA World Heavyweight Championship death match at NWA “Paranoia” on January 13th in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

– CM Punk is back at the WWE Performance Center today, training and holding court with NXT talents, reports PWInsider.

– Happy birthday to Sylvester Ritter. He is known to many as Junkyard Dog. He worked for Midsouth Wrestling, WWF, and other wrestling promotions. He is a one-time United States Wrestling Association USWA Unified World Heavyweight Champion. He is a two-time Stampede Wrestling Stampede Wrestling North American Heavyweight Champion. He is a one-time WCW World Six-Man Tag Team Champion. He has won more titles during his career. Wrestling Observer Newsletter named his feud with Ted Dibiase feud of the year in 1982. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2004. He was also inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame class of 2012. Happy birthday Junkyard Dog.

