Lexis King enters the NXT Men’s Breakout tournament

Lexis King inserted himself in the NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament after he attacked Trey Bearhill with a steel chair when all the participants of the tournament were announced on stage.

In a later backstage segment, Ava informed King that the rest of the stars in the tournament wanted him in and that he would be taking Bearhill’s place instead.

The tournament started yesterday with Oba Femi defeating Myles Borne and Riley Osborne defeated Keanu Carver in the opening two matches. King will go on to face Dion Lennox in the next match and Tavion Heights takes on Luca Crusifino.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

