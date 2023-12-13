TNA Wrestling announced that Kushida has signed a deal with the promotion.

The former six-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion made his debut for the company last year and wrestled multiple times with Impact Wrestling, with his last match coming at the Impact Wrestling 1000 episode back in September. Since then, he moved back to Japan where he resumed his career for New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Kushida had a three-year stint with WWE as well but he never made it out of NXT, winning the NXT Cruiserweight title once while there. He left WWE in 2022.

The 40-year-old also has one AEW appearance under his belt, a match against Darby Allin in January 2023.

BREAKING: KUSHIDA signs with TNA Wrestling! pic.twitter.com/9JYC3IIGrl — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 13, 2023

