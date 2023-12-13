Dwayne Johnson to portray UFC star Mark Kerr in new movie

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be portraying two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament champion Mark Kerr in the upcoming movie The Smashing Machine.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Benny Safdie will be directing this movie from A24, the same company behind The Iron Claw, and Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions will be producing it. Safdie also wrote the script.

The movie is based on the 2002 HBO documentary which has the same name, detailing Kerr’s career as a mixed martial artist and his addiction to pain killers.

“Dwayne and Benny are singular talents, and their shared vision for Mark’s inspiring story is electrifying. We are deeply honored to have their trust as collaborators in bringing this incredibly special project to life,” said A24’s Noah Sacco.

