Booker T on meeting CM Punk backstage

“He (CM Punk ) was running around and mingling. I ran into CM Punk in catering. Was sitting there talking to Jeremy Borash.

I walked up to CM Punk and said, ‘CM Punk! What up man!?’ He stands up and he goes, ‘What’s up, man? You flip flopper’ [laughs]. I go, ‘You know how the business is, sometimes you’re a heel, sometimes you’re a babyface.’ [laughs].

It was very cool. We talked, small talk, he seemed to be at peace and ready to re-write the legacy of CM Punk and finish it off properly.”

