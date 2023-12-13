Athena: “I want to be a triple crown champion”

During her appearance on the Under The Ring podcast, ROH Women’s World Champion Athena discussed her aspirations within the AEW brand:

“I think the next step for me would be to take a crack at AEW TV again. My first time around was not great, and I lost to the all powerful Jade Cargill. I think now, with me being the forever ROH Women’s Champion, I want to be a triple crown champion by the end of 2024. I’m going after all of the belts, the TBS Championship, Julia Hart. the AEW Women’s Championship, Toni Storm. I’m not content with just beating up these fragile broads left and right. This is your warning, I am coming for you guys in 2024. It doesn’t matter what anyone says, you got an X on your back and it’s only a matter of time before we get there.”

In a separate event, the 2023 ROH Final Battle PPV media call, AEW President Tony Khan shared his thoughts on Athena’s potential increased presence on AEW television:

“I’m certainly open to Athena appearing in AEW and other places. I think it’s really great to have somebody who is a great ambassador for the company like Athena. One thing that has been consistent and great about ROH is that Athena has been very much a part of that show and focused on that show. Her work has been one of the strongest things about the show. If Athena is focused on ROH and AEW, that’s great too. With Billie Starkz, you have a great challenger that would be a great champion for ROH, but also somebody people would be excited to see in AEW. Both Billie and Athena offer something to any wrestling company. In reflecting on the year in 2023, I believe Athena’s work on ROH was quite possibly, likely, the strongest and most consistent thing throughout the year and it’s been really nice having that anchor.”

