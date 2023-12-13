AEW Dynamite ‘Winter Is Coming’ To Have An Overrun
Tony Khan has announced on social media that the Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite will have a five minute overrun. Khan sends a thanks to AEW’s partners at TBS for allowing the overrun to happen, then promises a great show for all the fans at home.
Thanks to our great partners at TBS, we have an overrun of 5 minutes planned for Tomorrow night live on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! We’ll see you all tomorrow, we’re excited for a 5 minute overrun on @TBSNetwork on Wednesday Night Dynamite, starting 8pm ET/7pm CT.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR WINTER IS COMING:
-Swerve Strickland vs. Jon Moxley Gold League Continental Classic
-Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe Gold League Continental Classic
-RUSH vs. Jay Lethal Gold League Continental Classic
-Adam Page vs. Roderick Strong
-Ruby Soho vs. Riho
-We’ll hear from the Golden Jets
-We’ll hear from Samoa Joe