Ace Steel comments on coaching at the WWE Performance Center

Ace Steel Reflects On Coaching At WWE PC

Speaking to Rip Rodgers, Ace was asked about wrestlers seeking advice and if those he worked with would do so.

“Some. Some. There are still some that hang onto that. Percentage wise, I really can’t throw that at you because every place is different. I coached at the PC a couple years ago, it’s been about a year. You had a lot of sponges. I had a group of…I was blessed to have…I had some newbies, and then I was gifted a lot of guys who had been working a long time. They had an idea of who the hell I was versus a football player who had no clue that I had experience who ‘That’s my coach’ and I was coach Guy.

To these guys, I’m Ace Steel because they came from the independents, and those guys were an open book. Still, to this day, I’ll comment to them or will reach out, ‘Hey, that was a great match.’ I’ll see a guy debut on SmackDown and kill it.

They’ll throw praise right back. ‘Hey, coach, thanks for helping me out along the way.’ They come, they ask, they want to know. Those are the true workers. They do exist. They do exist. It’s just…something happened to our art and I hope we can rectify it. You can’t change the world, but there are some good nuggets out there,” he said.

