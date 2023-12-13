12/13/23 AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming Coverage

Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Arlington, Texas.

—

Samoa Joe makes his way to the ring. Joe says he recently made a promise to MJF that he would keep him whole until their title match at Worlds End, but he was turned into a liar last week. Joe says says he saw a certain beer bottle enjoyed by a certain cowboy broken by MJF’s head, but a certain Hangman was missing when he went searching for him. Adam Page makes his way to the ring.

Page tells Joe he doesn’t care about anything going on with MJF, and Joe says Page is mistaken in thinking he is playing detective. Joe tells Page maybe he is playing the role of executioner, and then Page tells him to do something about it. Roderick Strong and The Kingdom interrupt now.

Strong tells Joe that he should listen to Page. Strong says Jay White and The Acclaimed got attacked while dealing with MJF, but then Joe escaped being attacked. Strong says we didn’t see MJF get laid out and only saw him laying there. Strong says MJF is the Devil, and then Page delivers a shot to knock him out of the ring.

—

Match #1 – Adam Page vs. Roderick Strong (w/Matt Taven and Mike Bennett)

Strong knocks Page into the corner, but Page comes back with a few chops. Strong comes back with shots to the midsection and chops of his own. Page beats Strong down in the corner and stomps on him. Page chops Strong, but Strong comes back with a back elbow. Page comes back with a fall-away slam and chops Strong against the ropes. Strong counters and takes Page down. Strong gets a quick pin attempt, and then transitions into a submission. Page gets free and drops Strong with a boot to the face. Strong Page goes for the cover, but Strong kicks out. Strong works over Page’s leg and chops him against the ropes. Page sends Strong to the apron and drops him with a leaping lariat. Page takes Strong out with a cross-body over the top rope, and then goes up top. Bennett distracts the referee as Taven grabs Page’s foot, and then Strong delivers an enzuigiri. Strong delivers a back-breaker on the top turnbuckle as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Strong has a wrist-lock applied. Page fights out and they exchange shots and drop each other with clotheslines. Page takes Strong to the corner and stomps him down. Strong comes back with a kick to the face, but Page delivers a Death Valley Driver for a two count. Page delivers a knee strike in the corner and bites Strong’s face. Strong fights back and goes for a powerbomb out of the corner. Page delivers right hands and goes for a moonsault press, but Strong dodges. Strong charges at Page, but Page counters with a sit-out power bomb for a two count. Page goes for Dead Eye, but Strong grabs the ropes and kicks Page in the head. Strong slams Page down and goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Strong delivers an elbow strike and slams Page down. Strong follows with a Tiger Driver and goes for the cover, but Page kicks out.

Strong rolls into the Strong Hold, but Page makes it to the ropes. Page comes back and guillotines Strong over the top rope. Page drops Taven with a moonsault press from the apron and drops Bennett with a right hand. Page drops Bennett and Taven with a moonsault press and goes for the Buckshot Lariat on Strong. Strong dodges it, but Page rolls him up for a two count. Page drops Strong with a clothesline and follows with Dead Eye for the pin fall.

Winner: Adam Page

—

Match #2 – AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Blue League Match: Andrade El Idolo vs. Brody King

They lock up and King backs Idolo into the ropes. Idolo counters with a side-headlock and takes King down, but King comes back with a few shots and chops Idolo into the corner. Idolo chops his way free, and then they exchange chops. King goes for a choke, but Idolo gets free and takes King down with a cross-body. Idolo goes for the cover, but King kicks out and rolls to the outside. Idolo takes King down with a moonsault press and gets him back into the ring. Idolo goes for another cover, but King kicks out again. Idolo kicks King in the head, but King comes back with elbow strikes. King delivers a shot to Idolo’s head that sends Idolo to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, King wrenches Idolo’s neck in the ring. Idolo delivers forearm shots to get free, and then they exchange chops. King whips Idolo into the corner and charges, but Idolo counters with a dropkick to the knee that sends King’s face-first into the turnbuckle. Idolo drops King with a dragon-screw leg-whip, and then immediately delivers another. Idolo delivers a flying elbow strike and goes for running knees in the corner. King gets to his feet to counter, but Idolo drops him with a body slam. idolo connects with a split-leg moonsault and goes for the cover, but King kicks out. Idolo goes for running double knees in the corner, but King dodges it and drops Idolo with a lariat. King goes for the cover, but Idolo kicks out. King hits the cannonball senton in the corner and goes for the cover, but idolo kicks out again. They exchange shots, and then Idolo delivers a back elbow shot.

Idolo goes up top, but King cuts him off. They exchange shots again, and then King knocks Idolo down. Idolo delivers a chop and goes back up top, but King cuts him off again. King climbs as well and goes for a suplex back into the ring, but Idolo drops him with a DDT on top of an exposed turnbuckle. Idolo delivers the hammer-lock DDT and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Andrade El Idolo

—

Renee Paquette interviews Kevin, Ross, and Marshall Von Erich. Kevin says he loves AEW and has a lot of friends in the company, and then Danhausen, Orange Cassidy, and Trent Beretta walk up. Cassidy says he needs two partners for a match on Rampage this week, and asks Ross and Marshall if they will be his partners. Danhausen and Beretta get confused, but Cassidy says they are in Texas and then they understand. Ross and Marshall agree and they all put their hands in.

—

Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega are in the ring. Jericho says they haven’t been around lately is because of the attack by Big Bill and Ricky Starks a few weeks ago. Jericho calls Bill and Starks out. Starks says he finds this entire situation funny. Starks says he has no problem with Omega, but Jericho sucks the life out of everything. Starks asks Omega if he thinks he can trust Jericho, and then brings up everything Jericho has done to his groups in the past. Bill tells Omega to think about what Jericho has done to him, and then says no one would be surprised if Jericho attacked him on the spot. Omega says Jericho knows he doesn’t trust him, and then brings up things from Starks’ past like The Firm. Omega says The Firm was like something from Bill’s past, a little soft.

Omega says he and Jericho were thinking they could take the AEW World Tag Team Championship from Bill and Starks at Worlds End, and Starks agrees to the match. Starks says he beat Jericho on Dynamite, and then Bill says Starks also beat Jericho on a pay-per-view. Starks says he has already done half the work and they are the best tag team because they are the champions, and they don’t even have a name. Jericho recommends a few names that get censored, and then finally suggests Big Billy Starks. Starks insults Jericho’s wardrobe and then Jericho says all he sees when he looks at Starks is a better dressed, less charismatic version of Enzo Amore. Starks says they can make as many jokes as they want, because they will bring the war to them at Worlds End. Starks calls them a couple of Winnipeg Scumbags, and then Omega says just like Bill and Starks will do to the titles at Worlds End, he will bid everyone adieu tonight.

—

Toni Storm makes her way to the commentary table, with Mariah May following behind.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Riho vs. Ruby Soho

They lock up and Soho shoves Riho down. Soho stomps Riho in the corner and follows with a right hand to the midsection. Soho chokes Riho in the ropes and follows with a scoop slam. Soho goes for the cover, but Riho bridges up and takes her down. Riho sends Soho to the corner and delivers a running knee. Riho drops Soho with a bridging suplex and goes for the cover, but Soho kicks out. Riho delivers a double stomp and Soho rolls to the floor. Riho goes up top, but Soho cuts her off with a forearm strike. Soho goes for an avalanche German suplex, but Riho counters with back elbow strikes. Riho delivers a double stomp from the top as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Riho drops Soho with a hurricanrana. Riho delivers the Tiger Feint Kick and goes up top. Riho drops Soho with a cross-body and goes for the cover, but Soho kicks out. They exchange roll-ups for two counts, and then Soho kicks Riho in the side of the head. Soho delivers a side-suplex and goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out. Riho comes back with a crucifix bomb for a two count and goes up top. Riho goes for a double stomp, but Soho dodges and delivers No Future for a two count. Soho delivers a back elbow and applies a front guillotine. Riho counters with a Northern Lights suplex for a two count, and then drops Soho with a dragon suplex. Riho delivers running double knees and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Riho

—

A vignette for Wardlow airs. He says since his return he has been preparing for war and has left a path of pure mayhem behind him. Wardlow says he has destroyed everyone in front of him and will be the one to bring the Devil to his knees. He says MJF’s world is coming to an end.

—

Match #4 – AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Gold League Match: Jay Lethal vs. Rush

Lethal delivers a few chops and applies a side-headlock. Rush sends him off the ropes and drops him with a shoulder tackle. Rush sends Lethal to the corner and connects with a splash, but Lethal comes back with a corner clothesline and a low dropkick. Lethal runs the ropes, but Rush drops him with a German suplex. Rush delivers a knee strike and slams Lethal into the barricade a few times. Rush connects with a forearm strike and slams him into the announce table. Rush chops Lethal and sends him back into the ring. Rush chops Lethal in the corner, but Lethal asks for more. Rush takes him down in the corner and then delivers a power slam. Rush goes for the cover, but Lethal kicks out. Rush puts Lethal up top and delivers a chop. Rush climbs, but Lethal delivers a few shots and chops to send him back down. Lethal comes off the ropes, but Rush dodges him. Lethal delivers the Lethal Combination, and goes for the Figure Four, but Rush rolls him up for a two count. Rush dodges the Lethal Injection and delivers a few chops.

Lethal counters with an enzuigiri, but Rush throws him into the corner. Rush goes for Bull’s Horns, but Lethal counters with a thrust kick. Lethal goes for the Lethal Injection, but Rush catches him and locks in a rear-choke and Lethal taps out.

Winner: Rush

—

The video package for tonight’s main event between Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland airs.

—

Match #5 – AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Gold League Match: Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe

Briscoe goes right after White with a few shots, and then drops him with a kick to the face. Briscoe delivers a Death Valley Driver and hits the Froggy Bow, but White rolls to the floor. Briscoe follows him out and delivers a chop and an uppercut. Briscoe gets White back into the ring and delivers a few more shots. White comes back with elbow strikes, but Briscoe delivers chops and forearm shots. Briscoe bites White’s head, but White counters and suplexes Briscoe onto the apron and to the floor. White gets Briscoe back into the ring, but Briscoe chops him in the throat. White comes back with a shot and goes for the cover, but Briscoe kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Briscoe drops White with a back body drop. White kicks Briscoe in the face, but Briscoe comes back with a clothesline. Briscoe delivers more chops and shots and drops White with a flying forearm shot. Briscoe kicks White to the floor and delivers an elbow drop from the apron. Briscoe gets White back into the ring and goes for the cover, but White kicks out. Briscoe picks White up, but White escapes and they exchange chops. Briscoe gets White into the corner and puts him up top. White comes back with a kick to the face and rakes Briscoe’s eyes. Briscoe comes back and puts White up top again. Briscoe delivers shots to White’s back, but White comes back with elbow strikes to Briscoe’s head. Briscoe comes back with an uppercut and slams White down. Briscoe goes for the cover, but White kicks out. Briscoe goes for the Jay Driller, but White takes him down with a dragon-screw leg-whip.

White delivers another dragon-screw, but Briscoe rolls him up for a two count. White delivers a sleeper suplex, but Briscoe backs him into the corner. White comes back with a chop and drops Briscoe with another sleeper suplex. White goes for Bladerunner, but Briscoe counters and drops White with a suplex. Briscoe goes for the Froggy Bow, but White gets his knees up to block it. White delivers Bladerunner for the pin fall.

Winner: Jay White

—

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

