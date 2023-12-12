WWE reportedly dropped plans for an upcoming feud

Plans For Chad Gable Storyline Rumored to be Dropped

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about Chad Gable and Gunther’s feud, stating that the company has dropped the angle entirely.

Meltzer then noted that Gunther could either drop the Intercontinental Title to Julius Creed or Brock Lesnar next year at WrestleMania 40.

“You know Chad Gable did that big promo, guy was going to win it for his daughter. They completely dropped that, they’re not even in that direction anymore. I don’t think it’s him because there’s no follow up.

They won’t do it, but a guy who could actually, because of the tag team thing because they keep tag team separate. I like Julius Creed beating Gunther in a fluke situation and then Gunther going up and challenging Rollins”

“What could happen next year is Gunther vs Brock Lesnar. Because he’s now over enough, to me that’s a WrestleMania match. I suppose he could just be champion till then and Lesnar wins the Intercontinental. But, Lesnar doesn’t work enough to do that and I don’t see Lesnar losing to Gunther. But I could see Gunther being cheated out of the belt and not lose face.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

