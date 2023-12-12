WWE NXT Results 12/12/23

The road to WWE NXT New Year’s Evil begins tonight!

WWE NXT returns from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this evening for this week’s installment of the two-hour NXT on USA Network prime time show.

On tap for tonight’s post-Deadline 2023 episode of NXT on USA is Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak, Noam Dar & The Meta-Four vs. Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen & Fallon Henley, the start of the 2023 Men’s Breakout Tournament, the fallout from Saturday’s final PLE of the year and more.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (12/12/2023)

The usual John Cena narrated “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature hits and then we cut to a live shot of Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes walking into the arena together in a good, fun-spirited mood. A bunch of media approaches them and asks Trick about New Year’s Evil. Hayes walks off as Trick hypes up his title shot coming up at the next NXT special event.

From there, we head into a lengthy video package recap looking back at the NXT Deadline 2023 final premium live event of the year from this past Saturday night in Bridgeport, CT.

Carmelo Hayes Attacked By Mystery Man

Now we shoot inside the CWC live in Orlando, FL. where we see Hayes is down and clutching his knee in pain as referees tend to him. Trick runs up and asks what’s going on. He asks if he saw who did this. No one did.

Cora Jade, Lyra Valkyria, Blair Davenport & Nikkita Lyons Kick Off The Show

From there, we shoot live inside the ring in the CWC where Cora Jade is standing with a microphone. She gloats about being back and says fans have been begging for her return, crying themselves to sleep at night and kissing her 8×10 photos before bed.

She says no one liked her before and they all of a sudden love her now? She continues to heel it up as she talks about how no one cares about Lyra Valkyria. As she continues talking, Valkyria’s theme hits to cut her off.

Out comes the NXT Women’s Champion who points out the one thing that Cora failed to mention, which was that she attacked her behind. She says she’s been gone for four months and nothing has changed, she’s always going to take short cuts the way she always has.

Valkyria says she might not have changed in the last four months, but things around here have. She says she is the NXT Women’s Champion and she’s not someone she can push around anymore. As she continues talking, she’s cut off by Blair Davenport’s theme.

The winner of the 2023 Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge emerges and says Valkyria might be at the top, but not for long. She also mentions that Cora Jade isn’t one of the top dogs either. She tells Lyra she needs to be focused on her right now, not Jade.

She says at New Year’s Evil she’ll become the champ she has always been destined to be. As they continue talking, tyhe theme for Nikkita Lyons hits and out she comes saying she hasn’t forgotten what Blair did to her in the parking lot.

All four ladies brawl until Nikkita and Lyra knock Jade and Blair out of the ring. They stand tall in the ring side-by-side and then we shoot over to Booker T and Vic Joseph on commentary who welcome us to the show.

Noam Dar & The Meta-Four vs. Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen & Fallon Henley

They recap the opener and then show us footage from NXT Deadline 2023 of the interaction between Noam Dar and The Meta-Four, and the trio of Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen and Fallon Henley, which culminated in a mixed tag-bout being set between the two teams for tonight.

Once that video package wraps up, we return live inside the CWC where the theme hits to bring out NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar, Lash Legend, Jakara Jackson and Oro Mensah. As the foursome make their way out and head to the ring for our opening match, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, the team of Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen and Fallon Henley make their way to the ring and everyone starts brawling right away. The smoke clears, the dust settles and then the bell sounds to officially start this one off.

After some early back and forth action, we see The Meta-Four team pull ahead, as all members of the group are standing tall in the ring as their opposition re-groups on the floor at ringside as we head into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

As we settle back in from the commercial time out, we see Tiffany Stratton watching the action on a monitor backstage as the match continues in the ring. During a spot on the floor with Fallon Henley, Stratton did a run-in and the two brawled to the back while Briggs ultimately picked up the pin in the ring.

Winners: Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen & Fallon Henley

Medical Update On Carmelo Hayes

In the doctors room backstage, we see Trick Williams watching on as the doctor checks on Carmelo Hayes’ leg following the mystery attack at the start of the show. The doctor tells him he’s medically cleared to compete. Trick asks Hayes if he knows who did it.

Carmelo says he doesn’t but he knows someone who did something like this before. He says he’s gonna call his ass out. Trick tells him he’s got business to handle later tonight. Hayes says they’ll each handle their own business. We head to another commercial break.

2023 NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament Field

When we return, we see eight men standing on the entrance ramp. One-by-one the ring announcer introduces them as the eight competitors in the 2023 NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament.

Those men are Trey Bearhill, Dion Lennox, Luca Crusifino, Tavion Heights, Keanu Carver, Riley Osborne, Myles Borne and Oba Femi. After they are introduced, Lexis King runs out and hits one of them with a steel chair.

NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament

Myles Borne vs. Oba Femi

Now it’s time for the first match in the ongoing 2023 NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament, as Myles Borne and Oba Femi make their way to the ring. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Borne jumps into an early offensive lead as Vic Joseph talks on commentary about how he is a Drew Gulak pupil with a ton of potential. The fans start chanting for Oba, who eventually fights his way into the offensive lead as the commentary duo of Vic and Booker talk about his background.

We see Oba dominate for several minutes until he walks into a big power slam from Borne that shifts the momentum back in his favor. Oba takes back over, however, for a catch-and-plant slam with authority for the pin fall victory to advance in the tourney.

Winner and ADVANCING in the tourney: Oba Femi

Lyra Valkyria & Nikkita Lyons Backstage

Now we see Lyra Valkyria and Nikkita Lyons talking backstage ahead of their tag-team showdown later tonight against the team of Cora Jade and Blair Davenport. They notice a picture missing from Valkyria’s locker room while talking about Tatum Paxley. Lyons says Paxley is weird. We head to a commercial break.

Tiffany Stratton Sends A Message To Fallon Henley

When we return from the break, Kelly Kincaid is standing backstage with Tiffany Stratton, who vents about Fallon Henley costing her the win in the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline and then putting her hands on her earlier tonight. She says she’s gonna show that little cow-girl where she belongs and walks off.

