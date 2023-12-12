WWE News and Notes

– WWE is currently very high on Lash Legend because of her size and the fact she is a top class athlete. We will have to wait and see whether WWE will continue to book Lash Legend, as fans certainly feel she is ready to become a big star soon. After all, her scoop slam on Otis recently impressed many people.

– Charlotte Flair’s Knee Injury Believed to be More Severe Than Originally Thought. According to PWInsider, while there’s no confirmed diagnosis yet, Flair was withdrawn from live events on Saturday and Sunday. Sources within the company have expressed “extreme concern” that the knee injury might be quite severe.

– Tyler Reks, real name Gabbi Tuft, wrestled for WWE between 2008 and 2012. Reks made headlines in February 2021 after coming out as a transgender women. Gabbi now plans to make history by becoming the first Transgender wrestler to compete in WWE. She tweeted out asking fans who her first opponent should be. One fan suggested Charlotte Flair and Tuft responded simply with “Hmmmm…'”.

