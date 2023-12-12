Photos: Wrestling stars come out for The Iron Claw premiere in Los Angeles

A24 held the Los Angeles Premiere of The Iron Claw last night where all the cast showed up for the red carpet event at the DGA Theater Complex.

A[art from the main cast, Kevin Von Erich, the only surviving member of the Von Erich brothers, was also present for the event and he was also joined by several wrestling stars including MJF, who is credited as an executive producer in the movie, former 16-time world champion John Cena and his wife, Liv Morgan, Baron Corbin, UFC’s Bruce Buffer, AEW’s CJ Perry and Ryan Nemeth, former star Lacey Von Erich, Chavo Guerrero, and many others.

The movie will hit theaters nationwide on December 22 and reviews so far have been very good for those lucky enough to have seen it already.

Photos from the event can be seen below.

