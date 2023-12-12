Tony Khan says Athena is great ambassador, 12/8 AEW Dynamite Viewership

– Tony Khan via today’s media call: “I’m certainly open to Athena appearing in AEW and other places. I think it’s really great to have somebody who is a great ambassador for the company like Athena.

One thing that has been consistent and great about ROH is that Athena has been very much a part of that show and focused on that show.

Her work has been one of the strongest things about the show. If Athena is focused on ROH and AEW, that’s great too.”

– Rampage on Friday night on TNT drew 341,000 viewers, down 7,000 viewers from the prior week. The show did a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demo, up 0.02 from last week and the best number in a month. No cable ranking number is available as of press time.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

Click here for the 2023 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

