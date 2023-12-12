Tony Khan on AEW/ROH bundle type of deal, source says AEW not profitable

– Tony Khan on the Final Battle media call was asked about doing more with AEW and Ring of Honor in a bundle type of deal.

Khan said it is possible and he had a good conversation with WBD just today, also saying there’s a lot of interest in the ROH media rights.

He also confirmed that CW executive Dennis Miller visited at an AEW show at the LA Forum. The timing wasn’t great on his side, but Khan feels ROH will add great value going forward.

– Per wrestlenomics, Despite $154 million in revenue, as of right now, AEW needs to double in television rights fees to come close to being profitable.

